About this product

7ACRES Craft Collective selected this particular Pink Kush for its intensely pungent fuel notes, high THC and rock-hard density. A terpene rich indica dominant hybrid that fills the room with heavy diesel notes and hints of flowery perfume and citrus. A true designer Pink. This cultivar has been expertly rolled in 3x0.5g full flower prerolls for a convenient fuel forward cannabis experience. These are the prerolls you have been looking for. Genetics: Descendant of OG Kush. Small batch, indoor craft grown in BC. Full plant hang dry, hand trimmed and masterfully cured.