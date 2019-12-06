7ACRES
Craft Collective - Pink Kush Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
7ACRES Craft Collective selected this particular Pink Kush for its intensely pungent fuel notes, high THC and rock-hard density. A terpene rich indica dominant hybrid that fills the room with heavy diesel notes and hints of flowery perfume and citrus. A true designer Pink. This cultivar has been expertly rolled in 3x0.5g full flower prerolls for a convenient fuel forward cannabis experience. These are the prerolls you have been looking for. Genetics: Descendant of OG Kush. Small batch, indoor craft grown in BC. Full plant hang dry, hand trimmed and masterfully cured.
Pink Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
514 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!