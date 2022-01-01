About this product
Atman Hachi portable vaporizer is the handy size with elegant design in Rose Wood , and built in newest heating element . Powered by 1500mAh battery ,the wooden vaporizer can provides powerful performance for use ,make it heating up in 2 seconds and release full and rich flavor. Let users experience the power of a high quality vaporizer in a convenient and sleek package . The Hachi’s crystal glass window design ensure the user can see how it working clearly . The Hachi’s replaced heating element design ,ensure it is durable to use
Operation:
• Fill the dry herb into the heating chamber.
• Then put the mouthpiece into the hole.
• Click the button 5 times to turn on/off.
• Press the button to smoke .
• If the heating element don’t work, you can replace a new spare one from the kit ,with the tool .
This Kit Includes:
1x Atman Hachi Wooden Vaporizer
1x Stainless Steel Drip Tip
1x Stainless Steel Spoon
1x Cleaning Brush Tool
1x 5S-USB Apple Charger
2x Extra Heating Mesh
1x Screw-Driver
Operation:
• Fill the dry herb into the heating chamber.
• Then put the mouthpiece into the hole.
• Click the button 5 times to turn on/off.
• Press the button to smoke .
• If the heating element don’t work, you can replace a new spare one from the kit ,with the tool .
This Kit Includes:
1x Atman Hachi Wooden Vaporizer
1x Stainless Steel Drip Tip
1x Stainless Steel Spoon
1x Cleaning Brush Tool
1x 5S-USB Apple Charger
2x Extra Heating Mesh
1x Screw-Driver
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!