Buy Fume Extracts Delta 8 Live Resin Disposable 2ML
The most popular nicotine vape brand “Fume” has finally stepped into the hemp industry! Introducing the all-new Fume Extracts delta-8 Disposable. This device is completely nicotine free and is infused with 2 grams of live resin delta-8 THC distillate derived from top-shelf hemp flower and blended with naturally-derived terpenes. By using a live resin extract procedure composed to using cured and dried hemp flower, a much larger amount of terpenes and cannabinoids are preserved. This results in not only a stronger experience, but also a more flavorful one.
Inspire your senses with Fume Extracts Delta 8 Live Resin Disposable 2ML, available in 6 unique Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica strains. Experience the perfect blend of 2 grams of delta 8 live resin and strain terpenes with each inhale. Get your hands on the best disposable vape at the lowest price from Smokegem Online Shop.
PRODUCT FEATURES
0% nicotine
One 1 gram disposable
Delta-8 THC Infused distillate
Naturally-derived terpenes
4 different strains
Made in the USA with industrial hemp
FUME EXTRACTS DELTA 8 DISPOSABLE FLAVORS/STRAINS:
Forbidden Fruit (Indica)
Strawberry Diesel (Hybrid)
Sour Pebbles (Sativa)
Blue Raspberry Gelato (Hybrid)
Watermelon OG (Indica)
Purple Punch (Indica)
Aventus 8
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:
At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.
Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:
Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.
Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:
At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.
Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:
Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.
Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:
Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.
Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.
Sunny Sun
CEO
