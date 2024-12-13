Viva La Hemp Kosmic Blend Disposable 3G White Fire OG (Hybrid)

by Aventus 8
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Shop the Viva La Hemp Kosmic Blend Disposable, featuring 3 grams of delta 8, THC-A, THC-P and THC-JD, inside a preheating disposable vape with 300mAh battery.

VIVA LA HEMP KOSMIC BLEND DISPOSABLE 3G FEATURES:
• CAPACITY: [3000mg] - 3G
• BATTERY CAPACITY: 300mAh
• CANNABINOID: Delta 8, THC-A, THC-P, THC-JD
• CONCENTRATE: Live Resin
• HEATING ELEMENT: Ceramic Coil
• PREHEATING: Yes
• OPERATION: Draw-Activated
• CHARGING: USB Type-C
• < 0.3% Delta-9 THC
• 3rd Party Lab Tested

INCLUDES:
• 1 Viva La Hemp Kosmic Blend Disposable 3G

AVAILABLE OPTIONS:
• Blue Dream (Hybrid)
• Blueberry Kush (Indica)
• Gas Berry (Indica)
• Kush Mint (Indica)
• Maui Wowie (Sativa)
• Sour Diesel (Sativa)
• Strawberry Lemonade (Sativa)
• Tropical Punch (Sativa)
• Wedding Cake (Hybrid)
• White Fire OG (Hybrid)

White Fire OG, also known as “WiFi OG”, “WiFi”, “White Fire”, and “WiFi Kush”, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fire OG and The White. White Fire OG is a high-potency strain that offers uplifting and cerebral effects. Bred by unknown breeders, White Fire OG has a sour and earthy aroma with a touch of citrus and diesel. White Fire OG is 22% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us White Fire OG effects include energetic, uplifted, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Fire OG when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Bred by unknown breeders, White Fire OG features flavors like pungent, earthy, and spicy/herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of White Fire OG typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a potent and balanced strain that can stimulate your mind and mood, White Fire OG might be the perfect choice for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Fire OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Aventus 8
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:

At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.

Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:

Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.

Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:

At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.

Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:

Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.

Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:

Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.

Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.

