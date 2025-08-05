About this product
IDive into the unexpected with Mystery Graveyard Gummies. Each jar contains 15,000mg of Delta-8 THC, HHC, Delta-9 THC, and THC-P, delivering a powerful and unpredictable taste adventure.
500mg per gummy
30 gummies per jar
15,000mg total per jar
Delta-8 THC Live Resin
Delta-9
THC-P
Take a trip into the unknown with our Mystery Graveyard Gummies. Each gummy offers a surprise flavor that delights your senses with every bite. Infused with a potent blend of Delta-8 THC Live Resin (250mg), HHC (235mg), Delta-9 THC (12mg), and THC-P (3mg), these gummies deliver a powerful experience. With 15,000mg of cannabinoids per jar, they are crafted for those seeking to lighten the body and free the spirit. Start with one piece to gauge your comfort level before enjoying more.
Fulfillment
Take a trip into the unknown with our Mystery Graveyard Gummies. Each gummy offers a surprise flavor that delights your senses with every bite. Infused with a potent blend of Delta-8 THC Live Resin (250mg), HHC (235mg), Delta-9 THC (12mg), and THC-P (3mg), these gummies deliver a powerful experience. With 15,000mg of cannabinoids per jar, they are crafted for those seeking to lighten the body and free the spirit. Start with one piece to gauge your comfort level before enjoying more.
About this brand
Aventus 8
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:
At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.
Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:
Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.
Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:
At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.
Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:
Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.
Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:
Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.
Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.
Sunny Sun
CEO
Sunny Sun
CEO
