About this product
About this strain
Unicorn Milk is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sherbert and Gelato. This strain combines the sweet and creamy flavors of its parents with a potent sedative body high that will leave you comfortable in your space for hours. Unicorn Milk has a heavy smell that can be detected from down the block, with notes of citrus, berry, and mint. Unicorn Milk is 21% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Unicorn Milk effects include happy, tingly, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Unicorn Milk when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Unicorn Milk features flavors like citrus, berry, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a refreshing and uplifting aroma. The average price of Unicorn Milk typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a strain with a sweet and creamy flavor and a relaxing and euphoric high, Unicorn Milk may just be the bud for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Unicorn Milk, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.