Back Forty S'mores chocolate is 10 mg of pure THC distillate in a single piece of delicious chocolate.



10mg THC - 1 piece - First, you take the graham … actually, scrap that. Back Forty just made s'mores THAT much easier. Back Forty S'mores chocolate is 10 mg of pure THC distillate in a single piece of delicious chocolate that combines the flavours of marshmallow, graham crackers and, of course, chocolate. This mouthwatering combination will take you to your very own campfire in the back forty. Always packaged in a resealable foil pouch to make sure your chocolate stays fresh. Back Forty requires no introduction because it already feels familiar with a product suite that fits seamlessly into your day-to-day. Without the need to overthink it, Back Forty provides a better experience for less. Take a trip and explore the Back Forty.



"Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Unsweetened Chocolate, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavour], Natural Flavour, Cannabis Distillate

"