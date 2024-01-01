Our 300mg Pet Tincture is formulated specifically with our furry friends in mind. Now your pet can enjoy all the benefits CBD has to offer in this convenient, travel-sized dropper bottle. The Salmon Flavor Pet Tincture is a great for cats, dogs, and many other four-legged friends, just check with your veterinarian first! This tasty oil can easily be added to your pet’s food, treats, or directly into their mouth, offering fast-acting relief from the everyday challenges of a pet’s life.



Balance CBD Pet tinctures are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free and laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency. Made with organic liquid coconut oil and 100% Pure Hemp Derived CBD. Formulated for dogs, cats, rabbits & horses, our pet tincture can help your pet overcome the everyday challenges that life throws their way. Apply the CBD tincture drops directly into your pet’s mouth or onto their food and treats. Our pet tinctures offer quick absorption into the body for fast acting effects.



To ensure that your pet receives the most benefits from CBD products, we ask that you always consult your veterinarian before use. Must be 18+ years older to purchase. Do not consume if pregnant. Do not exceed recommended serving size.

