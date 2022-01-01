You will appreciate the peace of mind knowing that all your accessories are locked up, organized, clean and secured away from pets and children as well as prying eyes. The attention to detail and quality that our superior craftsman skillfully put into every project will provide the elegant look that accents any decor. To see the beautiful exhibitor with all accessories go to bilbobongins.ca



Dimensions: 14.5 inches in length x 8.5 inches in width x 13 inches in height.

Weight: 8.5 pounds.

Material: Made from solid curly maple and roasted curly maple.

Features: Security lock and key, leather handles and strapping.



Accessories: (not displayed)



Wooden dugout with one hitter dimensions: 4 inches X 2 inches.

7 ounce airtight stash jar with an organizational dry erase label. Dimensions: 3.5 inches in diameter.

High quality 12 inch 9 mm thick glass bong. Dimensions: 5.25 inches in diameter.

3-inch metal ashtray/prep tin. dimensions: 3.25 inches in diameter.

Large smoke buddy with caps and flash light key chain. Dimensions: will fit any large smoke buddy.

High quality, large, 4-piece metal grinder. Dimensions: 2.5 inches in diameter

Interchangeable rolling papers. Dimensions: 2 inches x 2.75 inches.

Prep Area 8.5 inches X 6 inches.

Refillable, super light torch/lighter. Dimensions: Fits any super light torch/lighter