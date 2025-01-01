Our Delta 10 THC Vape Cartridge Pineapple Express is one of the first real Delta 10 cartridges on the market. This innovative Delta 10 THC vape uses premium Delta 10, and our popular 92% Delta 8 paired with amazing terpene strains to give a positive and enjoyable mental buzz, with the classic body relaxation of Delta 8.



Pineapple Express is a sativa strain, and is perfect for social gatherings or just having a good time, while giving an amazing flavor and an enjoyable feeling. Users may feel cheerful, happy, and productive.



Real Delta-10 vapes are hard to find, and our vape cartridges are getting extremely popular with these awesome terpene flavors. Delta 10 THC is best used for getting an almost equal body and mental experience and relief.

read more