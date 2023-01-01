Black Tie Cannabigerol (CBG) Capsules are strong and effective! Each capsule containing 200MG of decarboxylated CBG Flowers! Ideal for daily wellness. Many customers claim to receive great pain-relieving effects that last for extended periods of time. See details below!! Available in: 25 counts. Bottle Serving Size: 1 Tablet Servings Per Container: ﻿25 Total CBG Per Serving: 148 mg / capsule Total THC Per Serving: 0 mg (not detected) Total CBG Per container: 3700mg CBG / container

