Enjoy the pure essence of true California with our unflavored whole-plant hemp extract, packaged in a convenient all-in-one that’s ready out of the box. Uncut broad-spectrum oil is high in cannabinoids (including CBD, CBC and CBG) with a pleasing authentic taste.



• 0.5 g uncut oil (250 mg CBD)

• 60+% cannabinoids content

• Includes CBC, CBG and CBN

• Flavor: the pure essence of true California

• No buttons, no preheating, no waiting

• Optimized for vape up to 300+ puffs



Made with Love

Born out of our deep roots in California, we work with responsible farmers across the US to craft the finest CBD products available. Our vape line is made with uncut oil that’s cleanly extracted.



Convenience Without Compromise

Mini Vapor Pen is build on the same hardware as our rechargeable HIGHLIGHTER® Vapor Battery. Ready to go when you open it, the petite all-in-one is breath-activated and contains the same amount of oil as our Cartridge. Button-free operation and no preheating required.



Optimized for a Clean, Smooth Experience

While most hemp oil on the market uses VG or PG to simulate ideal viscosity, our oil is pure and clean. We use only the cleanest extraction methods, so you know exactly what you’re getting: all-natural, broad-spectrum oil high in cannabinoids (including CBC, CBG and CBN).



Feeling Good, Doing Good

Customers and community drive everything we do, and this pillar extends to our 1-for-1 pledge: For every product sold, we donate a healthy meal to a food-insecure person.



Ingredients

Whole-Plant Hemp Extract

