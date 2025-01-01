Kick back with the succulent tang of stone fruit... think apricot with notes of juicy peach and dark cherry. The all-natural plant-derived flavor lines up well with the native earthiness of our uncut whole-plant hemp extract.



• 0.5 g uncut oil (250 mg CBD)

• Non-intoxicating

• 60+% cannabinoids: CBD, CBC, CBG, CBN

• Slim comfortable mouthpiece & BPA/BPS-free tank

• Flavor: apricot with notes of peach & cherry*

• Optimized for vape up to 300+ puffs



Made with Love

Born out of our deep roots in California, we work with responsible farmers across the US to craft the finest CBD products available. Our line is meticulously formulated from specific strains of hemp and independently lab-tested for purity, safety and consistency. And of course, they’re made with love.



Optimized for a Clean, Smooth Experience

While most CBD vape oil on the market uses MCT, VG or PG to simulate ideal viscosity, our oil is pure and clean. We use only the cleanest extraction methods, so you know exactly what you’re getting: all-natural, broad-spectrum CBD oil high in terpenes cannabinoids (including CBC, CBG and CBN).



Best-in-Class Hardware

Our state-of-the-art cartridge is forged of the latest FDA-approved food-safe (BPA/BPS-free) material and crowned in a slim, comfortable mouthpiece.



Feeling Good, Doing Good

Our products always come from top-quality, responsibly grown plants. Social good is fundamental to our mission. Our pledge: For every purchase of a Bloom Farms Wellness product, we donate a healthy meal to someone in need.



Ingredients

Whole-Plant Hemp Extract, Natural Flavor*

*may contain trace amounts of coconut

