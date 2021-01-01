About this product

Pets, like humans, can be beset by illness and chronic conditions. Fortunately, the physiology of animals is sufficiently similar to humans that they generally respond well to cannabis medications. Because of the extreme sensitivity of small animals to THC, high-CBD products with little or no THC are favored due to their greater margin of safety. With this in mind, Budtanicals’ pet care products use only hjemp-derived CBD in Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil.