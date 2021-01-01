About this product
22 - 28% THC
Amherst Sour Diesel is a sativa-dominant hybrid from BZAM with high THC. Caryophyllene, myrcene and pinene give it distinctive notes of tropical fruit, citrus, wood and diesel. Your mission, should you choose to partake in this indoor-grown strain: observe the unique flavour profile courtesy of its Chemdog x Amherst Super Skunk lineage. Wham. Zing. Woosh. Everything just got better™.
About this brand
BZAM
BZAM is for the seasoned explorers. The sun-leathered pirates of the cannabis sea. The ones with high expectations who aren’t afraid to dip their wingtips in a little intrigue. Limited edition small batches in a rotating selection. Always interesting, always super fresh. High in flavourful terpenes and THC. Ask for BZAM by name and see where the puff takes you. Never a mundane moment around here.