BZAM Sour OG Cheese

About this product

22-28% THC

Sour OG Cheese from BZAM is an indica-dominant hybrid with very high THC. Known for its dense and chunky flowers, this sour-yet-sweet strain gets its irresistible stank from terpenes limonene, caryophyllene and linalool. With its bright orange pistils and generous layer of frosty trichomes, you’ll want to put this BC-grown bud on everything (but it’s a small batch so don’t wait). Wham. Zing. Whoosh. Everything just got better.
