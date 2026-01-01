About this product
Our revered Blueberry Yum Yum comes from the classic old-school cultivar BC Blueberry OG. This deeply purple hued flower is densely caked with trichomes and smells like a freshly harvested blueberry. By adding Cake to the mix we’ve created a unique blend of smooth creamy smoke, synonymous to our Cake strain, and sweet characteristics known to the Blueberry lineage.
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About this product
Our revered Blueberry Yum Yum comes from the classic old-school cultivar BC Blueberry OG. This deeply purple hued flower is densely caked with trichomes and smells like a freshly harvested blueberry. By adding Cake to the mix we’ve created a unique blend of smooth creamy smoke, synonymous to our Cake strain, and sweet characteristics known to the Blueberry lineage.
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