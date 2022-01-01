Through our thoughtful strain curation, innovative products and accessible pricing, Cali Slimz’ high quality flower and industry leading pre-roll tech deliver a consistent experience at a low-stress cost. On the go, day or night, All of our pre-rolls are discreet, slender and convenient for lovers of active, leisurely lifestyles. Whether you’re hiking, camping, dancing at a show or just catching a breeze, Cali Slimz are for making moments, wherever good vibes meet real life.