Jungle Cake is an evenly balanced hybrid that is created through crossing the infamous White Fire #43 X Wedding Cake strains. This strain has a sweet fruity flavour with hints of marshmallow and nuttiness. The aroma is piney with a fresh fruity overtone that is both sweet and spicy. Jungle Cake buds have rounded, tight forest green nugs with thin reddish orange hairs and a thick coating of white crystal trichomes.
Through our thoughtful strain curation, innovative products and accessible pricing, Cali Slimz’ high quality flower and industry leading pre-roll tech deliver a consistent experience at a low-stress cost. On the go, day or night, All of our pre-rolls are discreet, slender and convenient for lovers of active, leisurely lifestyles. Whether you’re hiking, camping, dancing at a show or just catching a breeze, Cali Slimz are for making moments, wherever good vibes meet real life.