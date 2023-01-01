Cali Slimz pre-rolls are made entirely of Kush Mintz flower and do not contain any shake or trim. This balanced hybrid strain expresses traits of both the sativa and indica flower. The terpene profile of Kush Mintz provides a fabulously sharp minty taste with hints of fresh coffee and earthy cookies. The aroma is of earthy sweet woods and rich spicy coffee, with a heavy kick of gas. Kush Mintz is an extremely popular smoke and ideal for hybrid connoisseurs.
10 x 0.35g pre-rolls for a total pack size of 3.5g.
Through our thoughtful strain curation, innovative products and accessible pricing, Cali Slimz’ high quality flower and industry leading pre-roll tech deliver a consistent experience at a low-stress cost. On the go, day or night, All of our pre-rolls are discreet, slender and convenient for lovers of active, leisurely lifestyles. Whether you’re hiking, camping, dancing at a show or just catching a breeze, Cali Slimz are for making moments, wherever good vibes meet real life.