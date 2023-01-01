Cali Slimz pre-rolls are made entirely of Kush Mintz flower and do not contain any shake or trim. This balanced hybrid strain expresses traits of both the sativa and indica flower. The terpene profile of Kush Mintz provides a fabulously sharp minty taste with hints of fresh coffee and earthy cookies. The aroma is of earthy sweet woods and rich spicy coffee, with a heavy kick of gas. Kush Mintz is an extremely popular smoke and ideal for hybrid connoisseurs.



10 x 0.35g pre-rolls for a total pack size of 3.5g.

