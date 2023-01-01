Cali Slimz Pink Gas BLNTs are machine-rolled with a hemp based blunt wrap and biodegradable filter. This 80% indica dominant strain is named for its diesel-like, gassy scent when it hits the nose. The terpene profile; caryophyllene, myrcene, and humulene, provides flavours of pungent gas, sweet vanilla, and flowery caramel. Pink Gas is perfect for connoisseurs looking for that gas-like heavy indica.
5 x 0.35g pre-rolls for a total pack size of 1.75g.
Through our thoughtful strain curation, innovative products and accessible pricing, Cali Slimz’ high quality flower and industry leading pre-roll tech deliver a consistent experience at a low-stress cost. On the go, day or night, All of our pre-rolls are discreet, slender and convenient for lovers of active, leisurely lifestyles. Whether you’re hiking, camping, dancing at a show or just catching a breeze, Cali Slimz are for making moments, wherever good vibes meet real life.