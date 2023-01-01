Cali Slimz pre-rolls are made entirely of Pink Gas flower and do not contain any shake or trim. This 80% indica dominant strain is named for its diesel-like, gassy scent when it hits the nose. The terpene profile; caryophyllene, myrcene, and humulene, provides flavours of pungent gas, sweet vanilla, and flowery caramel. Pink Gas is perfect for connoisseurs looking for that gas-like heavy indica.



10 x 0.35g pre-rolls for a total pack size of 3.5g.

