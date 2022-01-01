Sophie’s Breath is a 60% indica dominant strain that is a true hybrid, expressing traits of both the sativa and indica flower. The flavour profile provides notes of flowery citrus, cookie dough and a hoppy, almost peppery tartness. The aroma is surprisingly pungent, with a spicy gas overtone that's accented by notes of sweetness. This bud has dense olive green nugs with thin orange hairs, and a coating of amber crystal trichomes.