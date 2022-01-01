About this product
Sophie’s Breath is a 60% indica dominant strain that is a true hybrid, expressing traits of both the sativa and indica flower. The flavour profile provides notes of flowery citrus, cookie dough and a hoppy, almost peppery tartness. The aroma is surprisingly pungent, with a spicy gas overtone that's accented by notes of sweetness. This bud has dense olive green nugs with thin orange hairs, and a coating of amber crystal trichomes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cali Slimz
Through our thoughtful strain curation, innovative products and accessible pricing, Cali Slimz’ high quality flower and industry leading pre-roll tech deliver a consistent experience at a low-stress cost. On the go, day or night, All of our pre-rolls are discreet, slender and convenient for lovers of active, leisurely lifestyles. Whether you’re hiking, camping, dancing at a show or just catching a breeze, Cali Slimz are for making moments, wherever good vibes meet real life.