Liven up your glass collection with the Color Accented Showerhead Perc Beaker Bong from LA Pipes! This LA Pipes water pipe is handmade in California from thick borosilicate glass and stands 11” inches tall, an ideal size for large hits without limiting your mobility. The Color Accented Showerhead Perc Beaker Bong provides the perfect balance of functionality and style, finished with your choice of colored glass accents on the mouthpiece, showerhead perc, and 14mm female joint.
This water pipe is second to none and offers double the water filtration of your standard beaker bong. Each hit gets filtered inside the base by the removable 6-slit diffuser downstem and once again by the showerhead percolator housed inside the neck. Speaking of which, the neck is equipped with an ice catcher that allows you to add ice for even smoother hits! Just pack the included 14mm male bowl piece, throw in some ice cubes, and spark up for a perfect bong sesh every time. Don't sacrifice style for practicality--get both with the LA Pipes Color Accented Showerhead Perc Beaker Bong today!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
LA Pipes Color Accented Beaker Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass
6-Slit Diffuser Downstem
38mm Glass Tubing
Built-in Ice Catcher
Showerhead Perc
LA Pipes Decal
11” inches Tall
45° Joint Angle
Removable Parts
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece*
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
American Made Glass [LA, CA]
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
