1G AK-47 Living Soil (20.73% THCa) | FIRST TIME CUSTOMERS ONLY



Welcome to the world of premium hemp flower! As a first-time customer, we’re thrilled to offer you a special introduction to our exceptional products with this complimentary 1-gram sample of AK-47, cultivated using living soil methods and containing 20.73% THCa.



The Natural Harmony of Living Soil:



Our AK-47 is grown using living soil, a sustainable and holistic cultivation method that fosters a thriving ecosystem of beneficial microorganisms. This natural approach enhances the flavor, aroma, and overall quality of the flower, allowing the plant to express its full genetic potential. Living soil creates a richer, more complex terpene profile and contributes to a smoother, more enjoyable experience.



A Classic Strain, Reimagined:



AK-47 is a legendary strain known for its potent effects and distinct aroma. While our hemp-derived version contains only THCa, the precursor to THC, it still carries the genetic lineage that makes this strain so popular. Expect a blend of earthy and skunky notes, with hints of spice and a touch of sweetness. This classic aroma profile is a testament to the strain’s robust genetics.



Potential Benefits and Effects (Related to THCa):



With a THCa content of 20.73%, this AK-47 sample may offer a range of potential benefits. While research on THCa is ongoing, some users have reported:



Relaxation and Stress Relief: Unwind and de-stress with the calming properties associated with this strain’s terpene profile.

Mood Support: Experience a sense of well-being and balance.

Creative Inspiration: Spark your imagination and explore new ideas.

(Please note: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent 1 any disease. THCa is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid in its raw form. Consuming this product may result in psychoactive effects.)



A Special Offer for Our New Customers:



This complimentary 1-gram sample of AK-47 is our way of welcoming you to our community and allowing you to experience the exceptional quality of our living soil-grown hemp. We’re confident you’ll be impressed by the aroma, flavor, and potential benefits of this classic strain, cultivated with care and respect for the plant.



Experience the Difference Today:



This 1-gram sample is the perfect introduction to our premium hemp flower. Try AK-47 and discover the unique qualities of living soil cultivation.



Product Details:



Strain: AK-47

Type: THCa Hemp Flower

Cultivation Method: Living Soil

Size: 1 Gram (Sample)

Offer: First Time Customers Only

Disclaimer: Must be 21+ (or the legal age in your state) to purchase. One sample per customer. While supplies last. Please consume responsibly. Consult with a healthcare professional before using any hemp-derived products, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, or have any underlying health conditions. Check your local laws regarding the legality of THCa hemp flower before purchasing.

