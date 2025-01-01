About this product
1G Black Cherry Gelato (21.91% THCa) | FIRST TIME CUSTOMERS ONLY
Welcome to the world of premium hemp flower! As a first-time customer, we’re delighted to offer you a special introduction to our exceptional products with this complimentary 1-gram sample of Black Cherry Gelato, containing 21.91% THCa.
A Delicious and Aromatic Experience:
Black Cherry Gelato is a strain celebrated for its tantalizing aroma and flavor profile. Imagine a sweet and fruity blend, with prominent notes of ripe black cherries, creamy gelato, and a hint of earthy undertones. This strain offers a truly delightful sensory experience, from the moment you open the package to the lingering aftertaste.
Potential Benefits and Effects (Related to THCa):
With a THCa content of 21.91%, this Black Cherry Gelato sample may offer a range of potential benefits. While research on THCa is still ongoing, some users have reported:
Relaxation and Stress Relief: Unwind and de-stress with the calming properties associated with this strain’s terpene profile.
Mood Elevation: Experience a sense of well-being and upliftment.
Creative Inspiration: Spark your imagination and explore new ideas.
(Please note: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent 1 any disease. THCa is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid in its raw form. Consuming this product may result in psychoactive effects.)
A Special Offer to Welcome You:
This complimentary 1-gram sample of Black Cherry Gelato is our way of welcoming you to our community and allowing you to experience the quality and care that goes into our premium hemp flower. We’re confident you’ll appreciate the delightful aroma, flavor, and potential benefits of this exceptional strain.
Experience the Difference Today:
This 1-gram sample is the perfect introduction to our premium hemp flower offerings. Try Black Cherry Gelato and discover a world of flavor and potential benefits.
Product Details:
Strain: Black Cherry Gelato
Type: THCa Hemp Flower
THCa Content: 21.91%
Size: 1 Gram (Sample)
Offer: First Time Customers Only
Disclaimer: Must be 21+ (or the legal age in your state) to purchase. One sample per customer. While supplies last. Please consume responsibly. Consult with a healthcare professional before using any hemp-derived products, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, or have any underlying health conditions. Check your local laws regarding the legality of THCa hemp flower before purchasing.
Call Me THCA ( Bulk THCa Flower )
Call Me THCA (Bulk THCa Flower) offers premium retail and bulk THCa flower and concentrates at unbeatable wholesale prices. We specialize in providing high-quality THCa products for both individual consumers and businesses seeking bulk supply. Explore our diverse selection of THCa flower strains and potent concentrates, all cultivated for maximum purity and potency. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or a new enthusiast, Call Me THCA is your trusted source for top-tier THCa at wholesale rates. Contact us today for bulk orders and retail inquiries at 844-BUY-THCA (844-289-8422)
