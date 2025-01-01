1G Deep Fried Jealousy (23.58% THCa) | FIRST TIME CUSTOMERS ONLY



Welcome to the world of premium hemp flower! As a first-time customer, we’re thrilled to offer you a special introduction to our exceptional products with this complimentary 1-gram sample of Deep Fried Jealousy, boasting a potent 23.58% THCa content.



A Unique and Intriguing Strain:



Deep Fried Jealousy is a captivating strain known for its complex and intriguing profile. Imagine a blend of savory and sweet notes, with hints of fried dough, a touch of citrus zest, and a subtle earthy undertone. This unique combination creates a truly memorable sensory experience, tantalizing your taste buds and engaging your senses.



Potential Benefits and Effects (Related to THCa):



With a THCa content of 23.58%, this Deep Fried Jealousy sample may offer a range of potential benefits. While research on THCa is ongoing, some users have reported:



Relaxation and Stress Relief: Unwind and de-stress with the calming properties associated with this strain’s terpene profile.

Mood Elevation: Experience a sense of well-being and upliftment.

Creative Inspiration: Spark your imagination and explore new ideas.

(Please note: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent 1 any disease. THCa is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid in its raw form. Consuming this product may result in psychoactive effects.)



A Special Offer Just for You:



This complimentary 1-gram sample of Deep Fried Jealousy is our way of welcoming you to our community and allowing you to experience the quality and care that goes into our premium hemp flower. We’re confident you’ll appreciate the unique aroma, flavor, and potential benefits of this exceptional strain.



Experience the Difference Today:



This 1-gram sample is the perfect introduction to our premium hemp flower offerings. Try Deep Fried Jealousy and discover a world of unique flavors and potential benefits.



Product Details:



Strain: Deep Fried Jealousy

Type: THCa Hemp Flower

THCa Content: 23.58%

Size: 1 Gram (Sample)

Offer: First Time Customers Only

Disclaimer: Must be 21+ (or the legal age in your state) to purchase. One sample per customer. While supplies last. Please consume responsibly. Consult with a healthcare professional before using any hemp-derived products, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, or have any underlying health conditions. Check your local laws regarding the legality of THCa hemp flower before purchasing.

