【POWERFUL INLINE FAN】Mixed flow design combined with an EC motor ensures truly energy efficiency, with only 50 watts of power but gives a strong airflow up to 350 CFM, very low noise level, only produces 32DB, this 6” duct fan is silent. Lightweight and balanced ABS blades reduce the airflow resistance, add airflow by 40%. The speed controller comes with a long wire length of up to 8.2 ft which can place it out of the tent for easier control. ETL FCC listed, safe to use.

【 HIGH-PERFORMANCE CARBON FILTER】: Constructed of the heavy-duty metal filter housing and stainless steel flanges for longevity; use RC412 activated carbon for supreme odor control and purification, carbon layer with a thickness of 38mm for greater absorption; comes with a pre-filter which is helpful to capture large particles and prolongs the life of the filter.

【FLEXIBLE DUCT】: Ducting is made of high-quality aluminum and PVC, double-layer design; built-in steel wire to ensure durable performance; fully extended length: 32FT; Passed GB8624B1 combustion test, safe to use. Adjustable clamps are made of stainless steel, sturdy and solid, corrosion-proof.

【COMPLETE VENTILATION SYSTEM】: It is a complete set to provide good air circulation and remove all smells in your space, very easy to install; you can set it up in several ways to fit your needs, save money with a fan & filter combo kit that all works great together, stop buying parts separately that may not fit together.

【WIDE APPLICATIONS】: This Air Filtration Kit has a wide variety of applications, you can use it in grow rooms, bathrooms, kitchens, Greenhouses, and more. Spider Farmer promises to provide excellent customer service support before and after buying. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us via email.

