Custom Clipper JET Torch Lighters

by Cannabis Promotions
THC —CBD —
About this product

Premium jet flame
Comes with full-color logo on the side
Refillable gas and flint
Comes with a packing tool
Up to 3000 lights per fill
#1 refillable lighter
Ships printed in 3-5 business days

Light up your brand by adding your logo to custom Clipper Jet lighters! They are the world’s best-selling refillable lighters, and they are dominating shelf space at dispensaries and smoke shops. These branded lighters are child-resistant and achieve 3,000 lights per fill. That is 3,000 times your clients will see your custom brand! These are refillable and have replaceable flints, which makes them better for the environment compared to other branded lighters. Warning label comes on the left side of all lighters. Pricing includes your CMYK logo printed on the right side. The jet flame is much stronger and great for cigars and other products that need a stronger flame.

About this strain

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cannabis Promotions
Cannabis Promotions
Shop products
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.
