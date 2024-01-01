Premium jet flame

Comes with full-color logo on the side

Refillable gas and flint

Comes with a packing tool

Up to 3000 lights per fill

#1 refillable lighter

Ships printed in 3-5 business days



Light up your brand by adding your logo to custom Clipper Jet lighters! They are the world’s best-selling refillable lighters, and they are dominating shelf space at dispensaries and smoke shops. These branded lighters are child-resistant and achieve 3,000 lights per fill. That is 3,000 times your clients will see your custom brand! These are refillable and have replaceable flints, which makes them better for the environment compared to other branded lighters. Warning label comes on the left side of all lighters. Pricing includes your CMYK logo printed on the right side. The jet flame is much stronger and great for cigars and other products that need a stronger flame.

