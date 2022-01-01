About this product
Its solid melamine plastic construction keeps things light and sturdy so no crumb goes to waste. Their white glossy surface makes them the perfect showcase for vivid branding with your brand. Ditch that magazine and roll like a pro.
About this brand
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.