Looking for a sleek, refillable way to promote your brand? Our custom flip-top lighter combines classic style with everyday utility, offering a wind-resistant metal design that performs reliably in any condition. It features a flip top with an oil wick, making it ideal for lighting candles, cigars, and campfires, especially in windy or cold environments where butane lighters may fail. The lighter is refillable, though lighter fluid is not included. Each unit includes a full-color imprint or laser engraving on one side, allowing you to showcase your logo with precision and style. Available in silver, black, and white, these custom flip-top lighters are a practical and affordable way to enhance your brand visibility.
No product reviews
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.