The custom MK Jet Lighter is a sleek, refillable option designed to enhance your brand visibility with every use. Featuring a large jet flame and a soft-touch finish, it provides a strong torch flame and a comfortable grip, making it ideal for lighting joints, cigars, grills, and more. Each lighter includes a full-color logo in a single location, with the option to add a second imprint on the back for an additional \$0.30 (G) per unit. With its large imprint area and premium look, the MK Jet Lighter is perfect for retail or promotional giveaways.
The custom MK Jet Lighter is a sleek, refillable option designed to enhance your brand visibility with every use. Featuring a large jet flame and a soft-touch finish, it provides a strong torch flame and a comfortable grip, making it ideal for lighting joints, cigars, grills, and more. Each lighter includes a full-color logo in a single location, with the option to add a second imprint on the back for an additional \$0.30 (G) per unit. With its large imprint area and premium look, the MK Jet Lighter is perfect for retail or promotional giveaways.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.