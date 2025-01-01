Our custom joint case offers a sleek and discreet solution for storing up to three 1g pre-rolls and a full-size BIC lighter, making it ideal for dispensaries, smokers, and promotional events. Measuring just 3.75” x 2.12”, this pocket-sized case features a spring-action lid and comes in black or white. Each case includes a full-color imprint on one side, with a snug compartment specifically designed to securely hold any standard BIC lighter, whether blank, printed, or wrapped. With quick print and ship times, these custom joint cases are perfect for retail accessories or brand giveaways, helping your logo stay top of mind with every toke. *Lighter not included.

