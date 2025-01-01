Afgooey Autoflower Seeds bring the legendary sticky resin, earthy aroma, and relaxing power of the original Afgooey strain into a quick-flowering, easy-to-grow autoflower format. This indica-dominant hybrid is known for its dense buds, heavy effects, and high resin production—ideal for both recreational and medicinal users seeking deep body relief.
Afgooey Autoflower Seeds bring the legendary sticky resin, earthy aroma, and relaxing power of the original Afgooey strain into a quick-flowering, easy-to-grow autoflower format. This indica-dominant hybrid is known for its dense buds, heavy effects, and high resin production—ideal for both recreational and medicinal users seeking deep body relief.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Cannabiz Seed we are more than just a cannabis seed company - we’re a community of passionate growers, breeders, and enthusiasts dedicated to advancing the culture and craft of cannabis cultivation.
We believe great growing starts with great support. That’s why we back our seeds with knowledgeable, responsive customer service — ensuring every grower, from first-timer to seasoned cultivator, feels confident every step of the way.
Our mission extends beyond the grow room. We’re proud to support the global cannabis community by promoting sustainable practices, responsible cultivation, and continued innovation in cannabis genetics.