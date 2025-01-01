Bear Dance Autoflower Seeds, a potent and high-yielding strain known for its bold aroma, uplifting effects, and effortless cultivation. This autoflowering version delivers all the punch of the original Bear Dance with the added benefit of a faster growth cycle and automatic flowering, making it ideal for beginners and seasoned growers alike.
Bear Dance Autoflower Seeds, a potent and high-yielding strain known for its bold aroma, uplifting effects, and effortless cultivation. This autoflowering version delivers all the punch of the original Bear Dance with the added benefit of a faster growth cycle and automatic flowering, making it ideal for beginners and seasoned growers alike.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Cannabiz Seed we are more than just a cannabis seed company - we’re a community of passionate growers, breeders, and enthusiasts dedicated to advancing the culture and craft of cannabis cultivation.
We believe great growing starts with great support. That’s why we back our seeds with knowledgeable, responsive customer service — ensuring every grower, from first-timer to seasoned cultivator, feels confident every step of the way.
Our mission extends beyond the grow room. We’re proud to support the global cannabis community by promoting sustainable practices, responsible cultivation, and continued innovation in cannabis genetics.