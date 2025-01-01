Black Truffle is an elite feminized strain crafted for connoisseurs. This indica-dominant hybrid produces dense, dark purple buds coated in glistening trichomes and bursting with rich flavors of earthy spice, sweet berries, and subtle gas. Known for its powerful, relaxing high and exotic bag appeal, Black Truffle is the perfect blend of beauty and strength.
Black Truffle is an elite feminized strain crafted for connoisseurs. This indica-dominant hybrid produces dense, dark purple buds coated in glistening trichomes and bursting with rich flavors of earthy spice, sweet berries, and subtle gas. Known for its powerful, relaxing high and exotic bag appeal, Black Truffle is the perfect blend of beauty and strength.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Cannabiz Seed we are more than just a cannabis seed company - we’re a community of passionate growers, breeders, and enthusiasts dedicated to advancing the culture and craft of cannabis cultivation.
We believe great growing starts with great support. That’s why we back our seeds with knowledgeable, responsive customer service — ensuring every grower, from first-timer to seasoned cultivator, feels confident every step of the way.
Our mission extends beyond the grow room. We’re proud to support the global cannabis community by promoting sustainable practices, responsible cultivation, and continued innovation in cannabis genetics.