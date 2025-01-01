Blue Dream is a legendary West Coast hybrid that has earned its reputation as one of the most beloved strains of all time. A cross between Blueberry (Indica) and Haze (Sativa), this balanced hybrid delivers the perfect combination of uplifting cerebral energy and soothing body relaxation.
With its smooth smoke, dreamy effects, and sweet berry flavor, Blue Dream is ideal for both new growers and seasoned cultivators.
