Easy Bud is the perfect strain for beginners and growers seeking low-maintenance, high-quality results. This autoflowering feminized variety flourishes almost anywhere, producing compact plants with sweet citrusy aromas and a mild, relaxing high. Ready to harvest in just a few weeks, Easy Bud is ideal for quick, discreet, and satisfying grows.
Easy Bud is the perfect strain for beginners and growers seeking low-maintenance, high-quality results. This autoflowering feminized variety flourishes almost anywhere, producing compact plants with sweet citrusy aromas and a mild, relaxing high. Ready to harvest in just a few weeks, Easy Bud is ideal for quick, discreet, and satisfying grows.
No hassle. Just good bud.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Cannabiz Seed we are more than just a cannabis seed company - we’re a community of passionate growers, breeders, and enthusiasts dedicated to advancing the culture and craft of cannabis cultivation.
We believe great growing starts with great support. That’s why we back our seeds with knowledgeable, responsive customer service — ensuring every grower, from first-timer to seasoned cultivator, feels confident every step of the way.
Our mission extends beyond the grow room. We’re proud to support the global cannabis community by promoting sustainable practices, responsible cultivation, and continued innovation in cannabis genetics.