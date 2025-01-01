Gary Payton is a top-shelf hybrid strain known for its potent, balanced effects and rich flavor profile. These feminized seeds produce vigorous, resin-coated plants with dense buds bursting with notes of citrus, earth, and diesel. Expect a powerful yet smooth high that combines cerebral euphoria with deep body relaxation — perfect for creative focus or unwinding after a long day.
Powerful genetics. Legendary results.
