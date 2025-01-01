Kick your grow into high gear with Green Crack Autoflower Seeds, a fast-flowering, sativa-dominant powerhouse that delivers electric energy and sharp mental focus. This autoflowering version brings all the vigor and zesty flavor of the original Green Crack with the added bonus of an ultra-easy, time-saving grow—perfect for beginners and busy cultivators.
Kick your grow into high gear with Green Crack Autoflower Seeds, a fast-flowering, sativa-dominant powerhouse that delivers electric energy and sharp mental focus. This autoflowering version brings all the vigor and zesty flavor of the original Green Crack with the added bonus of an ultra-easy, time-saving grow—perfect for beginners and busy cultivators.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Cannabiz Seed we are more than just a cannabis seed company - we’re a community of passionate growers, breeders, and enthusiasts dedicated to advancing the culture and craft of cannabis cultivation.
We believe great growing starts with great support. That’s why we back our seeds with knowledgeable, responsive customer service — ensuring every grower, from first-timer to seasoned cultivator, feels confident every step of the way.
Our mission extends beyond the grow room. We’re proud to support the global cannabis community by promoting sustainable practices, responsible cultivation, and continued innovation in cannabis genetics.