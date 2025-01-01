Lemon Cherry Gelato, a vibrant hybrid that delights the senses. These feminized seeds produce vigorous plants bursting with colorful, resin-coated buds that deliver a smooth, creamy smoke layered with bright lemon tang and rich cherry undertones. Expect a balanced, uplifting high that sparks creativity and relaxation — ideal for daytime enjoyment or unwinding with friends. Flavorful, flavorful, and flawless — grow your slice of dessert heaven.
Lemon Cherry Gelato, a vibrant hybrid that delights the senses. These feminized seeds produce vigorous plants bursting with colorful, resin-coated buds that deliver a smooth, creamy smoke layered with bright lemon tang and rich cherry undertones. Expect a balanced, uplifting high that sparks creativity and relaxation — ideal for daytime enjoyment or unwinding with friends. Flavorful, flavorful, and flawless — grow your slice of dessert heaven.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Cannabiz Seed we are more than just a cannabis seed company - we’re a community of passionate growers, breeders, and enthusiasts dedicated to advancing the culture and craft of cannabis cultivation.
We believe great growing starts with great support. That’s why we back our seeds with knowledgeable, responsive customer service — ensuring every grower, from first-timer to seasoned cultivator, feels confident every step of the way.
Our mission extends beyond the grow room. We’re proud to support the global cannabis community by promoting sustainable practices, responsible cultivation, and continued innovation in cannabis genetics.