Mimosa Feminized Seeds produce a dazzling sativa-dominant hybrid known for its uplifting effects and citrusy flavor explosion. With genetics stemming from Clementine and Purple Punch, Mimosa delivers high yields of sticky, terpene-rich buds that smell like a tropical brunch — think orange zest, sweet berries, and a splash of champagne.
Ideal for daytime use, this strain boosts mood, sharpens focus, and sparks creativity, making it a favorite among growers and connoisseurs alike.
