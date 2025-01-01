OG Kush is the gold standard of West Coast genetics. These feminized seeds produce consistently high-quality, all-female plants known for their dense, crystal-coated buds and a signature aroma that blends earthy pine, citrus, and a hint of fuel. With balanced effects that hit both body and mind, OG Kush delivers euphoric relaxation, stress relief, and a smooth, mellow vibe.
