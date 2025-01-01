Pink Runtz Autoflower Seeds deliver everything you love about the iconic Pink Runtz strain—eye-catching color, sweet candy flavors, and a perfectly balanced high—in a fast, easy-to-grow autoflowering format. This hybrid is a favorite among growers and consumers alike for its irresistible bag appeal, potent effects, and rapid life cycle.
Pink Runtz Autoflower Seeds deliver everything you love about the iconic Pink Runtz strain—eye-catching color, sweet candy flavors, and a perfectly balanced high—in a fast, easy-to-grow autoflowering format. This hybrid is a favorite among growers and consumers alike for its irresistible bag appeal, potent effects, and rapid life cycle.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Cannabiz Seed we are more than just a cannabis seed company - we’re a community of passionate growers, breeders, and enthusiasts dedicated to advancing the culture and craft of cannabis cultivation.
We believe great growing starts with great support. That’s why we back our seeds with knowledgeable, responsive customer service — ensuring every grower, from first-timer to seasoned cultivator, feels confident every step of the way.
Our mission extends beyond the grow room. We’re proud to support the global cannabis community by promoting sustainable practices, responsible cultivation, and continued innovation in cannabis genetics.