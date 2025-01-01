Purple Ghost Candy, a striking hybrid known for its dazzling purple hues and sweet, candy-like aroma. These feminized seeds produce robust, resin-coated plants that deliver a balanced, euphoric high perfect for creativity and relaxation alike. With notes of grape, berry, and a subtle earthiness, Purple Ghost Candy is a deliciously smooth smoke that captivates both novice and experienced growers.
Grow vibrant. Smoke sweet. Feel the ghostly delight.
