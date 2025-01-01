THC Bomb Autoflower Seeds pack a serious punch with incredibly high THC levels and quick autoflowering genetics, delivering potent effects and generous yields with minimal effort. This indica-dominant hybrid is perfect for growers who want a high-impact, fast-flowering strain with explosive flavor and powerful relaxation.
THC Bomb Autoflower Seeds pack a serious punch with incredibly high THC levels and quick autoflowering genetics, delivering potent effects and generous yields with minimal effort. This indica-dominant hybrid is perfect for growers who want a high-impact, fast-flowering strain with explosive flavor and powerful relaxation.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Cannabiz Seed we are more than just a cannabis seed company - we’re a community of passionate growers, breeders, and enthusiasts dedicated to advancing the culture and craft of cannabis cultivation.
We believe great growing starts with great support. That’s why we back our seeds with knowledgeable, responsive customer service — ensuring every grower, from first-timer to seasoned cultivator, feels confident every step of the way.
Our mission extends beyond the grow room. We’re proud to support the global cannabis community by promoting sustainable practices, responsible cultivation, and continued innovation in cannabis genetics.