This 18" Heavy-Duty Beaker Bong with Etched Logo is the perfect combination of strength and sleek design. Crafted from thick 9mm borosilicate glass, it’s built to handle daily use while offering smooth, reliable hits.
The wide base keeps it sturdy, and the oversized downstem joint plus built-in ice ring provide extra stability and cooling. With a clean etched logo that won’t rub off, this beaker is both functional and stylish—ideal for beginners and seasoned users alike.
Good glass shouldn’t cost a fortune—it should just work. Castle Glassworks designs durable, high-performance bongs and accessories that ditch the markup, not the quality. Thick borosilicate, clean function, and thoughtful designs built to outlast the competition.