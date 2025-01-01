Built with thick, durable glass and a sturdy base, it’s made to stay put and last. The detailed hieroglyphic design is heat-bonded for a lasting finish, inspired by the timeless strength of the pyramids.
Looking for a standout piece with a real personality? The Anubis Beaker is more than just a bong – it’s a throne for your next session.
- 18" tall for bigger, smoother rips
- Thick glass base for stability
- Durable hieroglyphic art – won’t fade or peel
- Great for collectors or everyday use
Good glass shouldn’t cost a fortune—it should just work. Castle Glassworks designs durable, high-performance bongs and accessories that ditch the markup, not the quality. Thick borosilicate, clean function, and thoughtful designs built to outlast the competition.