Built with thick, durable glass and a sturdy base, it’s made to stay put and last. The detailed hieroglyphic design is heat-bonded for a lasting finish, inspired by the timeless strength of the pyramids.



Looking for a standout piece with a real personality? The Anubis Beaker is more than just a bong – it’s a throne for your next session.



- 18" tall for bigger, smoother rips



- Thick glass base for stability



- Durable hieroglyphic art – won’t fade or peel



- Great for collectors or everyday use

read more