Designed to keep your bong cleaner and your hits smoother, this ash catcher features a Matrix percolator that creates big, gentle bubbles to cool the smoke for a more enjoyable experience.



Its smart chamber traps ash and debris before they reach your bong, so you spend less time cleaning and more time relaxing. Whether you're a casual or serious smoker, the Matrix Ash Catcher is a simple way to improve every session.

