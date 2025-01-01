Built with a durable nylon composite, this bag features a sturdy double-layer design and a removable inner lining for extra protection and easy storage. It includes dedicated padded pockets for your bowl and downstem, plus a spacious exterior pocket for all your travel extras.
Built with a durable nylon composite, this bag features a sturdy double-layer design and a removable inner lining for extra protection and easy storage. It includes dedicated padded pockets for your bowl and downstem, plus a spacious exterior pocket for all your travel extras.
Whether you're heading to a friend’s place or on the move, this bag is designed to shield your piece from bumps, scratches, and unexpected drops.
Good glass shouldn’t cost a fortune—it should just work. Castle Glassworks designs durable, high-performance bongs and accessories that ditch the markup, not the quality. Thick borosilicate, clean function, and thoughtful designs built to outlast the competition.