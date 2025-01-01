Made from durable nylon composite, this bag has a water-resistant exterior to keep your piece safe from rain or spills. It features a comfortable shoulder strap for easy carrying, a roomy outer pocket for extra accessories, and special compartments designed to hold your bowl and downstem securely.
Lightweight yet tough, this bag offers the perfect mix of style and practical protection for your favorite gear.
Good glass shouldn’t cost a fortune—it should just work. Castle Glassworks designs durable, high-performance bongs and accessories that ditch the markup, not the quality. Thick borosilicate, clean function, and thoughtful designs built to outlast the competition.